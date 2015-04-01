Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claims that Inter made

“It’s a lie,” the former Nerazzurro said to Premium Sport, “They never asked him of us”.

Liverpool were also known to be after the former Juventus star, especially with reports that Philippe Coutinho was being chased by Barcelona.

The Bayern Munich supremo was speaking at an ECA event, in which Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli was elected president.

Vidal was acquired by Bayern for 35 million two years ago, but has not had the success expected of him. With the arrivals of James Rodriguez, Rudy and Corentin Tolisso, his role could be further in doubt.

Inter were ready to invest in the 29-year-old, but were forbidden to do so by the Chinese government, who stopped Suning from moving money out of China.

The Nerazzurri could have done with a tough tackler in Vidal’s mold, especially with Geoffrey Kondogbia leaving the club for Valencia towards the end of the transfer window.