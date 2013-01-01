Reports out of Czech Republic are supplying updates on the story regarding Sampdoria’s young star forward Patrik Schick. According to reports, German giants Bayern Munich have now entered the race for Schick, joining both Juventus and Inter, with the former having already agreed to terms with the player. After an initial heart scare that turned up in his medicals with the Bianconeri, new tests have assured the player that his condition is not as worrisome as initially expected.

Entering the fray to sign the player is the club led by Carlo Ancelotti, who are reportedly thinking of an operation that would be similar to the strategy defined for Serge Gnabry, namely to acquire the player definitively and then loan him for a year to Borussia Monchengladbach. This gives the player the chance to play regularly and immediately, but still to be under the umbrella of a major club such as Bayern.