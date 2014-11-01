Bayern reject Chelsea bid for defender
31 August at 15:20Bayern Munich have rejected a bid from Chelsea for defender Rafinha, Sky Sports reports.
Blues boss Antonio Conte is currently on the lookout for a right sided player after missing out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, with the England international opting for a move to his boyhood side Liverpool instead, in a transfer thought to be around €35m.
Conte is searching for someone to provide competition with Victor Moses on the flank and feels that 31-year-old right-back Rafinha is a suitable player to fit that.
Rafinha, who has played over 200 times for the Bundesliga giants, only had mixed appearances last season as he fell behind to youngster and German international Joshua Kimmich.
But, even still, three-time Champions League winning manager Carlo Ancelotti has rejected the Blues offer for the player, leaving the West London side with only a matter of hours to find a suitable alternative, as the transfer window draws shut at 11pm.
