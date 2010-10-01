Revealed: Bayern's Renato Sanches turned down Manchester United. As for Mbappé....

Renato Sanches is having a difficult season with Bayern Munich in his first season in the Bundesliga but he is still one of the best young midfielders in the world. This past summer everyone wanted him including Manchester United but in the end he decided to sign with Bayern Munich. Mourinho's club had a huge transfer window and they also wanted to add Sanches to their team.



The Portuguese international recently revealed that he turned down Mourinho's offer as he preferred to go and play for Bayern Munich.



MANY CLUBS ARE ARE AFTER MBAPPÉ - Kylian Mbappé of Monaco has also attracted the interested of many big clubs (including a few EPL clubs like Manchester United). According to Marca, Real Madrid are ready to dish out 100 million euros to convince him to join their team this coming summer. This will be hard to compete with but United have proved that when they really want a player, they are financially very solid.