Bayern, Rummenigge on Lewandowski: 'Future?...'

Bayern Munich started off this season slowly as Carlo Ancelotti was let go of his position but they finished off the season on a strong note. Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title as they are also in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions league (the return leg will be played in Madrid this week). Here is what Bayern general manager Rummenigge had to say concerning Robert Lewandowski's future as he spoke to the press:



" Critics? The critics are ridiculous and we are very happy about his performances. Real Madrid? He will be staying with us next season too...".



Real Madrid were linked with Lewandowski but Rummenigge turned down those rumours pretty quickly... . The Polish international has had a pretty strong season as he appeared in 47 games (for club and country) as he scored 40 goals and added 2 assists in all competitions. Let's see who progresses between Bayern and Real as Zidane's club have a 1-2 lead over the German club.