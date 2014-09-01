In an interview with Le Figaro, Carlo Ancelotti has taken a short moment to talk about his future. "Go back to PSG? I am happy now at Bayern. But never say never, in football. When Bayern tire of me, I will think about what to do, but I want to train for another 10 to 15 years.” It’s an interesting twist after the Italian tactician has come under scrutiny in Germany, after Bayern’s disappointing draw against Wolfsburg Friday, after giving up a 2-0 lead.

Attention now turns to the Champions League, where Ancelotti will look to fire his team up for their second matchday in the European competition against PSG Wednesday. It should be a match with great spectacle, as the Germans face a newly acquired attacking line, dripping with explosive talent. Neymar and Cavani will look to put their differences aside, as they hope to push the Paris club to three points and to the top of Group B.