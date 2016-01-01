Bayern's choice for Neuer replacement provides relief for Chelsea
12 December at 14:05With Manuel Neuer still on crutches, and backup keeper Sven Ulreich suffering from persistent adductor problems, Bayern Munich has, not only been forced to convince Tom Starke to come out of retirement, but rely on him as a starter.
With desperation taking hold at Allianz Arena, it appears the storied Bavarian club has zeroed in on their top target next month. According to Bild, Bayer Leverkusen’s Bernd Leno is in their sights as a goalkeeper for the stretch run towards the Champions League and domestic titles.
The move for Leno makes sense for Bayern, who’ve been linked with Thibault Courtois. Leno has proven himself to be a very capable European keeper that can steal points for his club. More importantly, however, moving him back to second string would be much easier when Neuer returns.
For his part, Neuer is intent on healing in time to lead Germany’s charge for their second consecutive World Cup title.
Go to comments