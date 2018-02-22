Bayern Munich’s hopes to make the Champions League final have taken a major knock.

As if losing 2-1 at home in their home semi-final tie wasn ’t bad enough , the Bavarians could now be playing the second leg without two star players .

Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng both came off the game with knocks, the Dutchman only playing eight minutes against his former side before coming off, the quickest sub in a Champions League game.

Jerome Boateng also had to be replaced by Nicklas Sule, with Real equalising soon after.

It’s not as if the Bundesliga Champions’ injury list isn’t long enough, either: star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is out, while Coach Jupp Heynckes was very sad to announce that Arturo Vidal had to be operated last week, likely ruling the Chilean out of the return leg, too.



This is horrible news for Germany, too, as they have two star players potentially out of the World Cup.