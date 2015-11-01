Julian Brandt has agreed to join Bayern Munich.

The Liverpool Echo claims that reports from Germany have stated that the Anfield club are set to miss out on one of their top summer transfer targets with the news that Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielderhas agreed to join Bayern Munich.

Bild suggests that the 20-year-old has reached a “verbal agreement” with the player although it stops at naming when that move will take place. Brandt is under contract at his current club until 2019 but there is a clause in it that suggests he could leave for as little as €12.5 million in the summer of 2018. Should Bayern decide to bring him to the Allianz Arena next season, the Bavarian giants will have to splash out around €30 million.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was confident that his contacts in Germany would assure he got first refusal on the youngster but Bayern’s current technical director Michael Reschke, who took Brandt from Wolfsburg to Leverkusen back in 2014, is aware of the clause in the contract and may prefer the player to sign a pre-contract agreement for 12 months’ time.