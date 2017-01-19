It appears that Bayern Munich are going to excercise their option to sign Kingsley Coman, according to Executive Board Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The former Inter midfielder confirmed to a German outlet that the Bundesliga champions would exercise their right to keep the Frenchman, who is on a two-year-loan worth €7 million.

They have the right to sign the former PSG youngster for another €20m, and this is set to happen despite the Euro 2016 star’s back luck with injuries. Coman has gone down to ankle and knee injuries this season, keeping the 20-year-old to a measly six Bundesliga appearances in total.

Coman hasn’t played since early November.

Rummenigge mentioned the injuries in his interview:

"We will have our time to decide this. In principle, we are completely convinced of the player.

"But we also have to state that last season was better than this season, where he’s had some injury problems".