Thiago Alcantara has taken a shot at Manchester City, saying that only Lionel Messi makes him go “wow”, rather than Pep Guardiola’s side.

Speaking to ESPNFC, the Bayern Munich midfielder was being bullish about his side’s recent resurgence. Since Jupp Heynckes replaced Carlo Ancelotti back in the autumn, the the Bundesliga leaders have won 21 games out of 24.

"City are playing amazingly, " Thiago Said, "But I don't think 'wow.' [Only] Messi makes me go 'wow.'"

And comparing the Bavarians to Europe’s elite doesn’t seem to ruffle the 26-year-old, either.

"Barcelona, Real Madrid, City: There are many teams you'd want to play against," Alcantara added.

"But no team has impressed me. They are football players, like us. We just have to compete and see who is better at that moment."

The midfielder has just recovered from a vicious muscle tear. He has managed three goals in all competitions this season.