Franck Ribery could be in trouble here.

The French international has drawn an irate response from the Bayern Munich community after throwing his shirt last away last night during a game.

The star winger was angry at being substituted late in the 3-0 Champions League win over Anderlecht.

Speaking to Sky, former Bayern and Inter star Lothar Matthaus made it clear that “you can't throw your shirt on the bench like that. That is a bad sign against the club."

Aged 34, Ribery is not expected to last a heck of a lot longer, already playing only 14 games next season in Bundesliga action, though he managed five goals and eleven assists in that span.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was also unimpressed:

"Of course, the player wants to play 90 minutes, but I decided to take him off because there were 10 minutes left, we had the game under control and he already had a yellow card," he said.

"He had had problems [a knock] at the weekend, so I don't understand his reaction and I will talk to him about it."