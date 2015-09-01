Thomas Muller claims that he had considered joining Manchester United, and that he is open to quitting Bayern Munich.

Though he has a deal running until 2021, the German international has struggled under Carlo Ancelotti, and has found himself being increasingly dropped in favour of new players. This has been the case over the last two seasons.

"There was a stage when the subject arose two years ago when I considered it, but then the club immediately backed me and I was told I belong here,” he said (via ESPN).

"I didn't have to think about it a great deal after Bayern said we are counting on you and that you are an important man for us."

Last season, the German only scored five goals, and even went through a huge 999 minute drough.

He then admitted that he could well be on the way out.

"Of course, it's possible," he said. "When my time is up, it's up. [Bastian] Schweinsteiger was here for over 10 years and now he's been gone for over two years and another player is here instead.

"It will be exactly the same with me. If I drop dead tomorrow, there will be a funeral, yet on Friday, 11 players will still be out on the pitch. That's life.

"At the moment, I don't think it's going to happen because I am very happy here. However, I'm not saying that somewhere different in the world definitely wouldn't be my thing either.

"If life takes you somewhere else then I would make myself at home there as well. I would follow the same principle as here, enjoying as many good things as possible every day."