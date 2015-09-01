Robert

The Bild has confirmed that the striker has had a lot of pain in one of his shoulders as of last Saturday.

His side had just finished hammering Borussia Dortmund 4-1 to hammer home another nail in the Bundesliga’s coffin.

Lewa has, ironically, been linked to Real Madrid on many an occasion, as well as Manchester United.

The Polish international, who has scored 38 goals in all competitions for the Bavarian giants, didn’t sound too impressed, telling the Bild that

“"Bayern are one of the best teams in the world, and on a par with Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“A move for me would not mean a step up. We can win every trophy. Besides, I feel very comfortable in Munich."

Bayern look like they’re strong candidates despite facing the holders and two-time champions, boasting a strong team and a three-time Champions League winner on the bench, Carlo Ancelotti.