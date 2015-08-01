Bayern Munich are on alert as defender David Alaba was forced to leave his country’s World Cup qualifier through injury after 38 minutes. The player was suited up for Austria in their match against Georgia, and pictures show Alaba clutching his left ankle in pain. Bayern will be disappointed to lose one of their players during international duty, as the group stages of the Champions League are soon approaching. Further tests and diagnosis should occur in the coming days, with fans of the Bavarian club hoping for a quick return.

David Alaba comes off with injury after 38 minutes during Austria v Georgia pic.twitter.com/XO8uJKfnzh — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 5, 2017