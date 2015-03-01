Bayern to make €60m bid for Italian star?
14 May at 11:40Bayern Munich are ready to make a major bid to land superstar Marco Verratti.
Bild believe that the Bavarian club is ready to bid €60 million for the midfielder, who has expressed his unhappiness with PSG on numerous occasions.
Verratti has been targeted by Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Inter, among others.
The German paper confirms that negotiations will only being “at the end of May”, but also that the 24-year-old is not indifferent to Carlo Ancelotti, whom he once called his “father”.
The two, Bild confirm, have kept in touch since Ancelotti left PSG to be replaced by Laurent Blanc.
Verratti is peeved at PSG on a number of fronts, dropping hints that he may leave before retracting them, all through his camp, especially agent Donato Di Campli.
His repeated hints at an eventual return to Italy are just one facet of this. The Italian was irritated by reports in the French media that he was partying just 48 hours before PSG’s Champions League elimination at the hands of Barcelona, and has also alluded to the Parisians needing to spend in order to remain competitive.
