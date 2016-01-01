Bayern want ex-Arsenal attacker, Barcelona target
01 March at 18:25Bayern Munich are looking to sign former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry.
More precisely, the Bundesliga champions want a deal which guarantees them the right of first refusal on the 21-year-old, though Barcelona are also in the race.
A former Arsenal youth, Gnabry joined Werder Bremen this season, only to score ten goals. Three have come in the WeserStadion team’s last two games as they have earned six priceless points.
The German international (who has nabbed three goals in two caps) has done very well for himself.
Magazine Kicker claim that the Bavarians’ approach isn’t the first sign that the former Gunner would go to the Allianz: Gnabry’s father reportedly made some comments this summer about using Werder as a stepping stone towards a bigger team.
The 21-year-old’s deal is set to expire in 2020, general manager Frank Baumann claiming that “no offers” have been made for the youngster.
Sport.es (via the Sun) claim that Bayern will have some competition, with Barcelona joining Bayern in the race for Gnabry.#
