Bayern Munich are looking to sign former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry.

More precisely, the Bundesliga champions want a deal which guarantees them the right of first refusal on the 21-year-old, though Barcelona are also in the race.

A former Arsenal youth, Gnabry joined Werder Bremen this season, only to score ten goals. Three have come in the WeserStadion team’s last two games as they have earned six priceless points.

The German international (who has nabbed three goals in two caps) has done very well for himself.

The 21-year-old’s deal is set to expire in 2020, general manager Frank Baumann claiming that “no offers” have been made for the youngster.