Arturo Vidal is not going to move to Inter, despite the Nerazzurri’s strong interest in the Chilean international,

According to Fabrizio Romano, the former Juventus man there are a number of things that are getting in the way. For a start, Bayern have been clear with Inter from the off: they don’t want to give the Chilean away on loan with buyback, or at any advantageous conditions.

Moreover, the Bavarian side needs Vidal, who has found his way back on the team in the last few weeks. The 30-year-old won four Scudetti with Juventus, before moving back to Germany for €35 million.

Inter are having a hard time finding that dynamite central midfielder who could turn things around, especially with Financial Fair Play breathing down their necks.

This is why, despite glancing across the dancefloor a number of times at Vidal, it looks like the Nerazzurri won’t be able to get his number.