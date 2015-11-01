The Algerian was hoping to move to Manchester City in the winter window, but has gone on a strop since, even missing training last week.

"He's a big baby isn't he? Leicester has put him on the map,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

"He's disappointed not to go to a bigger club, I understand that, but he has to see out his contract - so get on with it.

"He is letting his managers and his team-mates down."

"If I was one of his team-mates I'd be deeply unhappy with him," Sutton said.

​Mahrez skipped this weekend’s 1-1 draw with Swansea, and has not played for the Foxes since January 20th.

He was voted PFA Player of the year back in 2015-2016, when he played a key role in Leicester’s unexpected Premier League triumph. He has been playing well this season, at least before his recent outburst.