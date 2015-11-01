BBC pundit: Mahrez is a big baby
06 February at 18:30Chris Sutton has called out Riyad Mahrez, accusing him of immaturity for his recent behaviour.
The Algerian was hoping to move to Manchester City in the winter window, but has gone on a strop since, even missing training last week.
"He's a big baby isn't he? Leicester has put him on the map,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.
"He's disappointed not to go to a bigger club, I understand that, but he has to see out his contract - so get on with it.
"He is letting his managers and his team-mates down."
"If I was one of his team-mates I'd be deeply unhappy with him," Sutton said.
Mahrez skipped this weekend’s 1-1 draw with Swansea, and has not played for the Foxes since January 20th.
He was voted PFA Player of the year back in 2015-2016, when he played a key role in Leicester’s unexpected Premier League triumph. He has been playing well this season, at least before his recent outburst.
