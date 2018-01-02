Beckham on verge of becoming an owner

Four years after signifying his intention to form a Major League Soccer team, David Beckham is on the verge of realizing his dream.



It appears the American soccer organization is preparing to announce an agreement with an ownership group, led by Beckham, to form a first-division team in Miami.



As part of his high-profile move to the LA Galaxy, his contract with MLS included a clause that would allow him to form a soccer team and join the league at a heavily discounted rate. As it stands, prospective soccer team owners must pay an entrance fee of $150 million for the right to join MLS. Per his contract, Beckham has the right to start a team (anywhere but New York City) and join the league for only $25 million.



He had selected Miami as the site for his franchise years ago, but has struggled mightily to find a suitable plot of land to build an arena. It appears he has finally found land just outside of Miami’s city limits, and looks begin construction on an arena soon – though there appears to be concerns about the location from some of his partners.

