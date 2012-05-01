Beckham reveals he came ‘close to joining Roma’
26 May at 18:05David Beckham has released an interview with Roma’s official social media channels, a few days before Totti’s last game with the giallorossi shirt. The former England and Man Utd star has revealed that he came close to joining the capitolines when he was playing in the USA and that the main reason behind his possible move to the Olimpico was the chance to play with Francesco Totti who, apparently, will only play his last game with Roma on Sunday but won’t end his playing career as he’s still looking for a ‘new challenge’
"C'è stata la possibilità che venissi alla Roma e uno dei motivi era Francesco"— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 26, 2017
David #Beckham su @Totti #10ForALegend #Totti pic.twitter.com/rJszkNqtic
