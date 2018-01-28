Beckham reveals where he wants Ibra to play
30 January at 09:00David Beckham says Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be a great addition to MLS, even if he hopes the striker stays at Manchester United for now before following in his footsteps.
Ibrahimovic's contract expires this summer, and reports state a move to the LA Galaxy is "the furthest along it has ever been.” United boss Jose Mourinho said on Monday he would not stand in the way of a transfer.
And at the official launch of his ownership's group new MLS club in Miami on Monday, United legend Beckham had high praise for his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate.
"He's one of the best players, one of the best people, and if he comes to this league at some point it would be great," Beckham said. "But at the moment he's a Manchester United player and I'm happy about that, and I want him to stay there, but at some point, he might come here."
“Any mention of any great player like Zlatan coming to this league can only be good for the league," he said. "The fact that I joined [the Galaxy] from a small team like Real Madrid -- when you're playing for a team like Real Madrid and you make that decision and that time to actually come to a league that is not as established as it is now, that was a big move for me back in the day.”
