In a dramatic exclusive this morning, Sunsport claims that in demand Everton strikercould snub a move to Chelsea to join Manchester United this summer. The journal claims that the 23-year-old is believed to be concerned as to how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge believing that Antonio Conte’s system of play would not suit his strengths.

The Italian’s style demands that his strikers defend and press their opponents, which is something that does not come naturally to the big Belgian. With a reported £80M offer on the table from the Premier League champions elect, Lukaku now seems unsure whether he wants to return to Stamford Bridge. He is also aware of the interest coming from Old Trafford with Jose Mourinho a huge admirer of the player.



The Portuguese tactician wants to introduce a world class forward line next season with Antoine Griezmann still his primary target. After reports yesterday that Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was also an option, Lukaku’s name looks to be on the second row of the grid of possible arrivals.