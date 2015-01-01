Dries Mertens over a new deal at the San Paolo. The 29-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent weeks with Manchester United keen to land his signature this summer. Reports in today’s Il Mattino newspaper state that Napoli has found an agreement with Belgian internationalover a new deal at the San Paolo. The 29-year-old has been the subject of huge transfer speculation in recent weeks with Manchester United keen to land his signature this summer.

With his personal life in crisis after his wife walked out of their Naples home to move to London, Mertens’ performances on the field have been outstanding but up until now, the player has stalled over contract talks despite the club’s desperate attempts to commit him to a new deal.



THE FIGURES:



Now it seems his future will be tied to his current employers with Mertens set to sign an extension until 2021. The player will also receive a huge pay increase and is set to double his current salary; latest reports suggest that he will now earn €3.6M plus bonus per-season which is just reward for a season in which he has led the line with devastating results.