Everton strikeris on the verge of snubbing a big-money move to Chelsea to remain at Goodison Park. Sunsport claims that the 23-year-old Belgian international will put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Merseyside club which will see him earn £100,000 per-week.

Lukaku has been one of the hottest names on the transfer window since last summer and has been heavily linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte looked favourite to land the player however, who stated that he wanted to test himself in the Champions League.



Having scored 18 Premier League goals so far this season, the big Belgian has now decided that his future is at Goodison Park and the new deal will make him the club’s highest paid player. The journal believes that a verbal agreement has been reached and that an official announcement could be made later this week.