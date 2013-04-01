Theo Bongonda has told Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho that he’s ready to join him at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Belgian has been on the Portuguese tactician’s radar for several months now and the

Celta Vigo wingerhas told Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho that he’s ready to join him at Old Trafford. The 21-year-old Belgian has been on the Portuguese tactician’s radar for several months now and the Manchester Evening News claims that the youngster has his heart set on a big move to the Premier League.

His contract in Spain expires in 2019 and after some excellent performances both in La Liga and The Europa League, his future looks to be with one of Europe’s biggest clubs. The player recently declared that; “I could comfortably stay another two or three years with Vigo, but it is not my ambition to spend the rest of my career with them.”



If Chelsea, Manchester United or Atletico Madrid call me in the near future I should be ready to make the step up to join them. Every footballer wants to play at the highest possible level."