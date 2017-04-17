From the Spanish newspaper As, the world of football has been dealt yet another difficult blow. This time the events of horror arrive from South America, where an Argentinean football fan has passed away following severe injuries after been thrown from the upper tier during a match for Belgrano in Cordoba, Argentina. Interviews with the fan’s father have entangled yet another death in the event at the stadium, with father now having lost two sons. The football world mourns once again, after this terrible incident.

After a string of unsettling scenes from the past week in the world of football fans, the disgusting trend in violence seems to be becoming normalized. Bombs that attacked the Borussia Dortmund match before their Champions League clash last weekend were only the start of attention to violence. Turkish fans were linked to stadium violence in France last week, and again the French had to stop the Lyon-Bastia game over the weekend due to hooligans storming onto the pitch to fight against opposing players.