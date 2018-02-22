Bellerin agent deals transfer blow to Man Utd and Juventus
22 March at 16:00The agent of Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has dealt a blow to the hopes of Juventus and Manchester United of signing the Spaniard.
The 23-year-old right-back has become an important figure for Arsenal over the last four seasons and has grown as a player over time. This season, he has been impressive for the Gunners in a disappointing season. He has appeared 29 times, scoring twice and assisting once.
As rumors continue to link Bellerin with a move to Juventus, the Spaniard's agent Albert Botines told Radio Crc: "There have been contacts for Bellerin. He is fine and he has just renewed and it is tough to negotiate because he's doing very well for the team."
"Napoli is a club I know. I am a friend of Giuntoli. Its a great club and its demonstrating it. I follow Napoli a lot and is fighting against a team like Juventus."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
