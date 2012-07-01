Bellerin publicly hits out at Arsenal Fan TV
16 February at 21:00Hector Bellerin has hit out at Arsenal Fan TV, branding the supporter-led YouTube channel “so wrong”.
More than 650,000 subscribers regularly tune in to catch the latest musings of those prepared to offer an often outspoken opinion on events at Emirates Stadium.
Bellerin, though, believes more effort should be put into getting behind the club and the players, with so-called followers of the team seemingly more concerned with making controversial statements than offering constructive criticism.
Speaking recently at the Oxford Union, the Spanish full-back said: “I don't think there's players who go on the internet to watch Arsenal Fan TV. “It does sometimes pop up on your timeline. I see it sometimes, some friends say ‘oh have you heard what that guy on Arsenal Fan TV said’.
“It’s so wrong for someone who claims to be a fan and their success is fed off a failure. How can that be a fan? There’s just people hustling, trying to make money their way, which everyone is entitled to do.
“For us players it doesn’t affect us. If they want to have fun with it, then have fun. When you grow you realise what is important to you to take [on board].”
