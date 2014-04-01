Belotti: Chelsea and AC Milan hope as €100m Serie A star puts contract talks on hold
06 December at 17:15Chelsea and AC Milan are known to be long time admirers of Torino star Andrea Belotti. The Italian netted 24 goals in Serie A during the last campaign but he has been failing to find the net of the goal with the same consistency so far in the current campaign.
Chelsea and AC Milan are still monitoring him and hopes of both clubs may be boosted as the Italian striker is reported to have put new contract talks on hold.
Belotti was expected to sign a new contract in the coming weeks but Tuttosport (via ilmilanista) claims the Italy star could have changed his mind as he put contract talks with Torino on hold.
Torino were not planning to improve his € 100 million release clause but would have offered him a higher salary than is current one.
Belotti, however, may not be open to extend his stay at the club and, for the moment, there won’t be any meeting between his agent at the club. Chelsea and AC Milan are closely monitoring the situation...
Go to comments