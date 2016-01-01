Torino superstar striker Andrea Belotti has opened up about his release clause, saying that he doesn’t feel it’s pressure now.

Belotti, 23, has endured a tough start to the new season at Torino under Sinisa Mihajlovic this season, having found the back of the net only thrice in ten appearances for the Turin based outfit.

The striker was speaking to Correire dello Sport , as he also talked about the Italian national side. Speaking about his release clause, Belotti said:

He also talked of the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup. He said: " How will we recover? By remaining united, the coaching staff, the players: this has always been a great strength of Italy.

"I confirm what I have already said. As Turin have put it in my contract: there is no more pressure on me. I've gone over a month without scoring but it's not an obsession, the goal will return. "Ranieri or Ancelotti as coach? But Ranieri coaches in France. I I don’t know, it's not up to me. I just repeat that the drive has always been our strength. "Kaustubh Pandey