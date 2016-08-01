UEFA has compiled on its website a performance ranking of the best Under-23 strikers in Europe. The ranking is dominated by the bomber of Torino and class '93 Andrea Belotti in first place with 23 goals in 27 games. Next on the podium there is another striker in Serie A. It is Inter forward Mauro Icardi, in third place with 20 goals in 27 matches and only exceeded by Romelu Lukaku, a transfer target of Juve in second, with 21 goals in 29 races.



Here is the complete ranking:



1. Andrea Belotti (Torino, 1993) 23 goals in 27 games

2. Romelu Lukaku (Everton, 1993) 21 goals in 29 games

3. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan, 1993), 20 goals in 27 games

4. Harry Kane (Tottenham, 1993), 19 goals in 22 games

5. André Silva (Porto, 1995) 15 goals in 26 games

6. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig, 1996) 14 goals in 24 games

7. Dele Alli (Tottenham, 1996) 14 goals in 28 games

8. Steve Mounié (Montpellier, 1994), 13 goals in 28 games

8. Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht, 1997), 13 goals in 28 games

9. Kylian Mbappe (Monaco, 1998) 12 goals in 22 games

9. Riad Bajić (Konyaspor, 1994) 12 goals in 24 matches

9. Davy Klaassen (Ajax, 1993) 12 goals in 27 partie

9. Henry Onyekuru (Eupen, 1997) 12 goals in 28 games