Chelsea and Man United target Belotti opens to a farewell: 'Today I play for Torino, tomorrow I don't know...'

Andrea Belotti scored again today for Torino as they beat Cagliari. With the goal, the young Italian striker now has 24 Serie A goals in only 27 starts in the Italian league. He is having an amazing season as many big clubs are strongly after him. Many EPL clubs (Chelsea and Man United) would like to sign him come summer time even if there is a 100 million euros clause in his contract (valid for non-Italian teams). In an interview with Sky Sport at the end of the Torino vs Cagliari game, Belotti spoke about his future, here is what he had to say: " I am a Torino player at the moment but then in the future I don't know what will happen.....".



Torino fans have to be worried about this statement as Belotti opened up to a farewell. His goal against Cagliari might be one of his last ones for the club as he might want a new challenge come summer time.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)