Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa has taken to Facebook to vent his frustrations at not getting a regular first-team start in the French capital. The 30-year-old has failed to impress new boss Unai Emery after making a summer switch from Nice. He began by explaining that; “I knew it would be tough coming to PSG but I didn’t think it would be so complicated. For me it’s a pleasure to train with great players but I only wish I would be given the chance. I would like to feel that there is real competition in this team”.



He continued; “I’m a competitive player who wants to be a champion. I’m someone who loves to win so it’s difficult to accept this situation. I can accept being put on the bench if it’s only temporary, otherwise it’s like being punished. If I get the chance I will ask to leave as I cannot accept the current situation”.



Ben Arfa has been linked with moves to both Milan and Roma in the past, these latest comments are sure to alert both clubs once again.