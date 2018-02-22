Benatia and Pjanic add fuel to fire in controversial Juve elimination
12 April at 00:20Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has reacted pretty bad to Juventus’ Champions League elimination. Just like most of Juventus fans. The Old Lady managed to complete a stunning comeback scoring three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu. The game was about to the extra time but Michael Oliver awarded Real Madrid a controversial referee. Buffon was sent off for protests and Ronaldo netted the only goal Real Madrid needed to qualify for the semi-finals after that Wojciech Szczesny had replaced Gonzalo Higuain.
Shortly after the final whistle Pjanic posted the image you can see right below. One world: “Vergogna”, which, translated means ‘Shame’.
Medhi Benatia did also attack Real Madrid while talking to media in the mixed zone of the Santiago Bernabeu: “It’s insane to award this penalty. I touched the ball with left foot and I didn’t push him. They did this to Bayern Munich last year and this time is our turn.”
Miralem Pjanic just posted this on Instagram stories:— ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) April 11, 2018
"Vergogna" which translates to "disgrace"
Wonder what he's talking about pic.twitter.com/POBGD8PLu9
