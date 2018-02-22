Benatia hits back at Italian comedian: ‘D*** head, I wait for you in Vinovo’

Juventus defender Medhi Benatia has shared a harsh social media message to attack Maurizio Crozza, an Italian comedian, who had criticized the Morocco International for his comments following Real Madrid-Juventus.



After the final whistle, Benatia compared the penalty kick awarded to Real Madrid to a rape and Crozza harshly criticized the Juventus defender for his words.



“Maybe Benatia doesn’t know what a rape is about. Neither I know, but if he wants to know how it feels, he can take a ‘fallo’ (a word that in Italian means foul but is also the vulgar translation for penis) and put it in his ass”.



Benatia’s reply arrived from social media yesterday night: “I am in Vinovo every day, I am waiting for you! Idiot and d*** head. You make nobody laugh, you take it where you like it.” The Morocco International replied posted a picture of the Italian comedian as well.

