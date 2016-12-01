Benatia responds to racial abuse of Roma fans on social media

After Juventus’ victory against Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, match winner Mehdi Benatia, an ex Giallorossi player, wrote on Twitter: “Three very important points for our objectives. It’s always a pleasure to score a goal. Thank you for your support.”



The post sparked an avalanche of negative comments from Roma fans, some of which were targeted racist insults. The Moroccan defender did not remain silent and indeed replied to one man by saying: “You’re a real man, you’ve created a new Instagram just to insult me. You’re a warrior behind your mobile phone but, the truth is, you know you’re nothing more than a piece of shit.”



