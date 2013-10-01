Benatia slams Juve despite Verona win

Aftre having helped his side beat Hellas Veron away by 3-1 to narrow Napoli's lead atop of the Serie A down to one single point, Juventus Moroccan international defender Mehdi Benatia stopped by Sky Sport to share his thoughts on the win.



The former Roma defender stated that: "It was very important to win this match. After Matuidi’s goal we lost a little bit of rhythm, but then in the second half after Caceres’ goal we recovered."



Benatia was asked about Napoli's form stating that: "For now we are behind them, who the favorites are doesn't say anything to me. We have to continue as we are doing and not how we played tonight. What matters to me is to be in the lead at the end of May. I want to however give my compliments to Napoli."



The former Bayern Munich man was then asked why he thinks he is playing better this season to which he replied: "simply more consistency. I am in a good physical shape and I need to play. I’m feeling really good, I am lucky to have a top fitness coach and with this confidence I can do even better."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)