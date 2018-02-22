Benatia: 'This Juve re-wrote the history books...'

Juve beat Milan by a 4-0 score line today in the Coppa Italia final as Benatia was the hero for the bianconeri (he scored twice). Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport:



" It's great to see our fans this happy and this proud of us. It was one of our objectives and we did it. Juve always do amazing things it isn't the first time. Our team re-wrote the history of Italian football. It is the merit of the younger players and the older ones too. We have a winning mentality. Brace? Well after my error on the Koulibaly goal everyone said that I wasn't a good player. I wanted to respond in the best way possible and I am happy I helped Juve win. League title? Yes this is our main objective and we are very close to it. Group? Well when you have leaders like Buffon, Chiellini, Barzagli, Marchisio and Lichtsteiner you follow their lead. We never give up. We are all very happy...".