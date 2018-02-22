Benatia won't face action for comments against Italian comedian
17 April at 12:25Juventus defender Medhi Benatia is set to escape fine or punishment for his comments following Juventus' knockout from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition.
The former Bayern Munich defender Benatia was at the wrong end of a foul when Lucas Vasquez was brought down in the box in the stoppage time of the second leg of the quarter-final against the Los Blancos. Real were handed a late penalty as Gigi Buffon was sent off controversially and Zinedine Zidane's men picked up a win.
The Moroccan defender recently compared the decision to that of a rape and comedian Maurizio Crozza mocked him for his words. In return, Benatia called the Italian a 'dickhead' and told him that he will meet him outside Vinovo.
Despite having made these comments though, Juventus have decided not to fine or suspend the player for what he said. The Juventus press office has confirmed that the player will not face any action.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments