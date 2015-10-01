Bendtner, AC Milan and his passion for Roma: here is Danish record man Eriksen

They are having a hard time at home? No worries as Tottenham are doing great on the road. They beat West Ham 3-2 earlier today as this was their third straight win away from home this season in the EPL (perfect road record). The Spurs are winning because of Harry Kane but also because of Christian Eriksen too. He scored a goal today as it was his 33rd EPL goal which is one more than Bendtner. This means that he is now the most prolific danish player of all time in the EPL.



AC MILAN WANTED HIM - Tottenham acquired him back in 2013 for 13 million euros which looks like an amazing deal looking back. Milan had been on him for months as Galliani had numerous contacts with Ajax for the Danish player. Ajax wanted 15 million euros but Borussia Dortmund's interest did not help Milan. When a deal also failed with the German club, Tottenham were very good to jump on the occasion.



ROMA PASSION - Eriksen was a Roma fan growing up, here is what he had to say back in 2012: "Yes it is true, I am a Roma fan. After every Ajax game, the first thing I do is to look at the Roma score. When I was 9 and used to play Fifa Manager 2001, I would always choose Roma. I would love to wear Roma's shirt someday...". Even if he is a Roma fan, his present and future is now with Tottenham...



By @Albri_Fede90, adapted and translated by @CalcioNews89