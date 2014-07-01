









Benevento and AC Milan have never met before in Serie A, Serie B or Coppa Italia.



AC Milan have won only three of their last 12 away league matches against newly-promoted teams in Serie A (D6 L3).



Benevento have lost each of their Serie A games so far and have failed to score in eight of them.



Benevento have lost all their seven home league games: they had won 17 points in the same matches in Serie B last season (W5 D2).



AC Milan have picked up nine points fewer than last season after the first 14 matchdays (20 vs 29).



The last away league draw for AC Milan came back in May: since then the Rossoneri have registered three wins and five losses.



Despite having mustered 167 shots, Benevento have scored only six goals so far, one for every 28 shots attempted on average, the worst rate in Serie A this season.



AC Milan are the only team to have won each of the six league matches in which they have taken the lead and to have lost each of the six league games from trailing situations: they registered two nil-nil in the other two matches.



Benevento have scored five league goals in the nine games with Amato Ciciretti on pitch – they have scored only one in the other five matches.



Two of the last three AC Milan league goals have been scored by Alessio Romagnoli: previously the defender had scored only one goal in his 69 Serie A appearances with the Rossoneri.