Benevento in talks with former Arsenal and Man City defender Sagna
24 January at 10:15Benevento are interested in signing former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna and talks between the player and the struggling Serie A side have already begun.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Sagna has offered his services to the giallorossi who are now considering whether to sign the experienced full-back or not.
There are mainly two doubts that surround Sagna’s possible move to Benevento. The first one is the player’s age as the former Arsenal and Manchester City star will turn 35 next month. The second doubt is linked with the player’s shape given that Sagna has been out of actions for several months now.
Benevento have already rejected a chance to sign former Juventus defender Paolo De Ceglie who was also be open to join the Serie A side as a free agent. Chiefs of Benevento are now thinking about Sagna’s proposal and will give him a final response in the coming hours.
Go to comments