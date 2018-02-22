The only previous Serie A meeting between these two sides was the reverse fixture this season (2-1 win for Juventus).



Benevento have won four of their last six home league games (L2).



Juventus are unbeaten in their last 28 Serie A games against newly promoted teams (W23 D5), keeping 18 clean sheets in the process.



Juventus haven’t conceded in any of their last six away league games: only Milan in 1993/94 have had a longer run (eight).



Juventus have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A this season (16), while Benevento have shipped the most (69).



Juventus have been in leading positions in 27 games in Serie A this season, while Benevento have gone ahead in just 10.



Juventus have scored the most goals in the first 30 minutes of play (29) in Serie A this season, while Benevento have conceded the most (30).



Juan Cuadrado scored in his last Serie A game and in the reverse fixture: his last away Serie A goal came back in August.