The only meeting between these two sides in Serie A came in the reverse fixture, ending in a 6-0 win for the Partenopei.



That remains the game with the biggest goal difference in Serie A this season.



Benevento have gained seven points from 22 games: the only team to gain fewer at this stage was Ancona in 2003/04 (six).



Only two teams have gained more points than Napoli (57) in the first 22 Serie A games of a season: Juventus (2005/06 and 2013/14) and Inter (2006/07).



Napoli are unbeaten in their last 24 away league games (W21 D3): with only one goal conceded in the last five.



Napoli have gained 18 points from trailing situations, the most in Serie A this season.



Four of the top five players for passes in Serie A 2017/18 play for Napoli (Jorginho, Koulibaly, Hamsik and Albiol).



Napoli have directed the most shots on target in Serie A this season (156) – Benevento are second in terms of shots on target faced (146).