Alberto Brignoli - remember the name!



Goalkeeper.



Scorer of 95th minute equalisers.



Winner of Benevento's first point in Serie A history.



Sensational stuff

With his improbable, historic stoppage-time equalizer yesterday, Benevento shot stopper Alberto Brignoli now has more league goals than:Andre Silva – AC MilanAntonio Candreva – Inter MilanRoberto Gagliardini – Inter MilanJoao Mario – Inter MilanClaudio Marchisio – JuventusBlaise Matuidi – JuventusEmanuele Giaccherini – NapoliGregoire Defrel – RomaPatrik Schick – RomaCengiz Under - RomaHe has as many league goals as:Alessandro Florenzi – RomaLorenzo Pellegrini – RomaDouglas Costa – JuventusMarek Hamsik – NapoliFabio Borini – AC MilanEder – Inter MilanM’Baye Niang- TorinoNani - LazioHe has half as many as:Cristiano Ronaldo