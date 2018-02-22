Benevento star Sandro ‘could still play for Tottenham’

Brazilian midfield Sandro is definitely one of the most surprising footballers in Serie A this season. The former Tottenham midfielder joined Serie A strugglers Benevento in the January transfer window alongside another former Premier League star: Bacary Sagna.



The arrival of the experienced duo in South Italy may be enough for the giallorossi to survive this Serie A campaign but yesterday night the club reached one of the most achievements in their history beating AC Milan at the San Siro.



Benevento had never won an away game way in Serie A in their history before yesterday night and Sandro was, once again, one of the best footballers in the pitch.



​Former Serie A star Daniele Adani was the co-commentator of the game for Sky Sport and prised the Brazilian to the skies.



“He is still a top player. He played two amazing games against AC Milan and Inter, both times at the San Siro. He is good enough for Tottenham, he belongs to clubs like Tottenham because he is a great player.”



“Unfortunately he has been struggling with injuries during his career. He was unlucky because he had the qualities to do a better career, I think he could still play for Tottenham”, Adani said.

