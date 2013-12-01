Manchester United and rivals City are ready to deliver a major battle in order to secure one of Brazil’s most promising goalkeepers.

Ederson has shined at Benfica, winning the Portuguese Liga title with the Eagles and impressing overall, easing the transition from former Champions League winner Julio Cesar.

The 23-year-old is, according to the Portuguese press, potentially available for as little as

30 million,

This is a major discount from the

44 million release clause many feared the Mancunian sides would have to disburse.

While Manchester City are desperately looking for someone to replace Claudio Bravo, United could be forced to act if David De Gea moves to Real Madrid, a story that’s been the rounds for months.

United recently picked up a Europa League trophy, earning qualification for the Champions League, something which should level the field with City, who came third in the Premier League. The Red Devils, for their part, only came sixth, though they also won the EFL Cup.