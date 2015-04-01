Five days until the end of the summer market and Gabigol is still an Inter player. The case of the Brazilian player continues to hold the Nerazzurri strategies back, as the player has rejected all possible targets that have been proposed by the club this summer. An increasingly intricate situation, which is also complicating Inter's market plans, because before bringing another player in, they must lighten their roster, especially in the offensive department.

ONLY BENEFITS - In the past few weeks, the Brazilian was a step away from Sporting but the Portuguese club did not find a final agreement with the player nor with Inter. Benfica has come forward in the last few hours, which is a very welcome destination for the player, and according to A Bola, in fact, Gabigol expressed his will to move to the Eagles. A positive note for Inter so as to not complicate any negotiations. Benfica, aware that the Brazilian is not going to accept other destinations and that Inter has the need to move him on, will have the opportunity to force a deal through that would benefit them.

CONDITIONS - The Brazilian is very attracted to the technical project of the Portuguese club and is pushing to move as soon as possible. The formula of the offer remains that of a loan, but the details are still being sorted. Gabigol now earns about 2.5 million EUR per season, a figure that Benfica does not intend to match. Gabigol's stance though, which has been strongly expressed to the club, makes it even harder to bargain for Inter, and with only a few days until the end of the market can force a move to Benfica.