Benfica, Semedo is attracting the interest of many big clubs: Inter, United and...

Benfica wing-back Nelson Semedo has been attracting the interest of many big clubs as his strong play continues. Semedo has appeared in 23 games so far for Benfica as he scored 1 goal and added 2 assists this season. Considering his young age it is his consistancy that is his most impressive quality. Semedo is viewed as one of the brightest young wing-backs in all of international football and if a club is to sign him, it will cost them a lot of money indeed.



Portuguese paper O'Jogo are saying that Mourinho's Manchester United, Inter Milan and Ancelotti's Bayern Munich are all after the player. Benfica want to get at least 40 million euros for Semedo as his list of admirers keeps on growing.



Benfica are currently in first place in the Portuguese League standings as they have a 7 point lead on second placed Porto (who do have a game in hand). With Lindelof also possibly leaving the club, it will be very hard to get Semedo at this point in time.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)